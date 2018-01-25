

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders grew 36 percent to 2.06 billion pounds from last year's 1.51 billion pounds. Basic earnings per share also rose 36 percent to 82.2 pence from 60.3 pence last year.



Earnings per share before exceptional items were 67.8 pence, compared to 62.0 pence a year ago.



Net sales for the half year increased 2 percent to 6.53 billion pounds from 6.42 billion pounds last year. On an organic basis, net sales increased 4 percent.



Volume declined 2 percent on a reported basis, but increased 2 percent organically.



Further, the company announced that its interim dividend was increased by 5 percent to 24.9 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Diageo said it is confident in its ability to deliver consistent mid-single digit top line growth and 175 basis points of organic operating margin improvement in the three years ending 30 June 2019.



