

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate increased in December to the highest level in six months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



The jobless rate climbed to 8.4 percent in December from 7.1 percent in November.



Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since June, when it was 8.9 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people grew to 227,000 in December from 190,000 in November. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 207,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 15.5 percent in December from 14.8 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate came in at 59.9 percent in December versus 60.6 in November.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 8.4 percent.



