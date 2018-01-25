Hässleholm, Sweden, 2018-01-25 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



3 Months September 2017 - November 2017



- Net sales 18.1 (86.4) MSEK.



- EBIT 3.0 (-11.7) MSEK. Profit before tax 9.8 (-5.4) MSEK. Net profit 7.4 (-4.4) MSEK.



- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 0.30 (-0.16) SEK.



- During the three month period 0 (1) wind turbines were taken into operation with a total installed capacity of 0.0 (3.3) MW.



- During the three month period the equivalent of 0.4 (2.8) wind turbines with an installed effect of 0.8 (7.0) MW was handed over to customers.



- Electricity production from wind farms owned was 9.5 (22.1) GWh with an average revenue of 428 (445) SEK/MWh.



Significant events after the balance sheet date



- In December, Eolus signed an agreement with KGAL regarding the sale of 47 MW wind power for a preliminary purchase price of EUR 57.7 million. Wind farm Sötterfällan (36.0 MW) is expected to be delivered turnkey in the summer of 2019 and wind farm Anneberg (10.8 MW) in December 2018. Eolus will provide asset management services for the wind farms.



- In December, Eolus signed an agreement with Aquila Capital regarding the sale of 232 MW wind power for a preliminary purchase price of EUR 264 million. Eolus will construct the wind farms Kråktorpet comprising 43 turbines with a capacity of 163.4 MW and Nylandsbergen comprising 18 turbines with a capacity of 68.4 MW. Both wind farms will be commissioned during the second half of 2019. Eolus will provide asset management services for the wind farms.



- In December Eolus signed an agreement with Vestas for the delivery of 74 wind turbines of the model V136 totaling 279 MW to the wind farms Kråktorpet, Nylandsbergen, Sötterfällan and Anneberg. All four wind farms have full service agreements for 15-20 years from commissioning.



- In January Eolus signed a balance of plant contract with Veidekke for construction of the wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen as well as an agreement with E.ON Elnät regarding grid connection of the wind farms.



Dividend and Annual General Meeting



- The Annual General Meeting will be held in Hässleholm, Sweden, Saturday January 27, 2018. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share.





--------------------------------------------------- Financial summery Q1 Q1 Full Year Sep 2017 Sep 2016 Sep 2016 -Nov -Nov -Aug 2017 2016 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales, MSEK 18,1 86,4 1 065,7 EBIT, MSEK 3,0 -11,7 40,2 Profit before tax, MSEK 9,8 -5,4 34,2 Changes in market valuation of financial 10,4 2,4 3,7 derivatives, MSEK Net profit, MSEK 7,4 -4,4 24,5 Earnings per share before and after före dilution, 0,3 -0,16 1,02 SEK Equity per share, SEK 26,7 26,77 26,41 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -87,5 -88,7 91,0 Total assets, MSEK 891,2 1 136,4 900,8 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 79,4 50,6 167,6 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 1 057,4 589,7 1 061,0 No of turbines taken into operation, amount - 1,0 25,0 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 0,4 2,8 36,8 Turbines taken into operation, MW - 3,3 72,2 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 0,8 7,0 92,8 Electricity generation, GWh 9,5 22,1 58,6 Equity/assets ratio, % 74,8 58,7 73,2 Return on equity after tax, % 4,5 neg 3,7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on January 25, 2018, at 8.30 AM CET.



About Eolus: Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in Sweden. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates approximately 350 MW for customers and the company itself. The Eolus Group currently owns an installed capacity of 17 MW and a yearly electricity production of 37 GWh.



Eolus Vind AB has approximately 6 600 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.



