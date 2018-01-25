Van Lanschot Kempen: Paul Gerla steps down from Van Lanschot Kempen Executive Board

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 25 January 2018



Paul Gerla, member of the Executive Board at Van Lanschot Kempen, has resigned from his various posts within the group. On 3 July 2017, the company had announced he was stepping down temporarily because of health issues.

Karl Guha, Chairman, said: "We are extremely sad to see Paul go as our colleague on the Executive Board. We admire him greatly for the way he has handled his situation in the past months. He remains very much involved with life at Kempen Capital Management and the group, now and throughout his treatment. He is and will always remain an extremely driven professional with great personal commitment to the business and his colleagues. We owe him an enormous debt of gratitude for his contribution to the development and growth of our company over the past 13 years, and we have appointed him Honorary Chairman of Kempen in recognition of his outstanding work for our company. On behalf of everyone here at Van Lanschot Kempen, I would like Paul and his family to know that our thoughts are with them."

Paul Gerla comments: "Although I still feel very close to our business, the past few months have forced me to focus increasingly on my medical condition. The time has now come for me to concentrate fully on my treatment, and on my family and friends. Although it hurts to say farewell to my friends and colleagues at Kempen Capital Management and Van Lanschot Kempen in this way, I am so proud of everything we've achieved together. We are better placed than ever, and I have great faith in our ability to work together as we grow into a superior wealth manager adding sustainable value for our clients."

Paul Gerla's duties have been taken on by his colleagues on the Executive Board and the Kempen Capital Management management team since July 2017. Plans for his succession will be announced at the appropriate time.

