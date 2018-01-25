

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L), a property, residential, construction and services group, said that the Group has traded in line with management's expectations for the half year ended 31 December 2017.



The company said it has concluded its two-year portfolio simplification programme, in line with previous guidance. The Property and Residential divisions are delivering on their ROCE targets and operating margins have been maintained in the Construction and Services divisions.



The company said that as anticipated, investment in Property and Residential led to an increase in average net debt during the period. The company expects net debt to EBITDA to be less than 1x at 30 June 2018, and for the Group's year-end and average net debt position to reduce over the period to 2020.



The company noted that Kier and Eiffage have taken over responsibility for the HS2 joint venture, and Kier is assuming full responsibility for the Highways England smart motorways schemes on which it has been working in joint venture with Carillion.



Looking ahead, the Group said it remains on course to deliver double-digit profit growth in the current year and to achieve its Vision 2020 targets.



