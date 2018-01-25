

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 66.2 million pounds for the six months to 31st December 2017 compared to restated pretax profit of 25.3 million pounds, a year ago. Profit for the period from continuing operations was 56.1 million pounds or 77.0 pence per share compared to restated prior year of 21.3 million pounds or 29.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 62.3 million pounds from restated profit of 36.1 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 72.7 pence, compared with 41.4 pence last year.



First-half revenue was 279.5 million pounds, compared with restated previous year of 238.1 million pounds. Revenue growth was 17%; or 20% at constant exchange rates.



Looking forward, the Group continues to anticipate growth in both revenue and profit in the financial year and expect full year revenue to be in the range of 575 to 605 million pounds and adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 127 to 147 million pounds. Statutory profit before tax is expected to be in the range of 136 to 156 million pounds.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 14.0 pence net per share which will be paid on 9th April 2018 to shareholders on the register on 9th March 2018.



