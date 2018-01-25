

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax increased to 483 million pounds from 377 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share climbed 39 percent to 26.2 pence from 18.8 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 31.3 pence, compared to 28.3 pence a year ago.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew to 1.12 billion pounds from 1.01 billion pounds last year. The growth was 10 percent at constant rates.



Established Business EBITDA grew 15 percent at constant rates to 1.18 billion pounds



Revenue for the first half increased 5 percent to 6.74 billion pounds from prior year's 6.41 billion pounds. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew 5 percent wth good growth in all regions.



Further, the company announced the addition of 365,000 new customers to 22.9 million.



Sky announced interim dividend of 13.06 pence per share, up 4% from 2016, in addition to previously announced special dividend of 10 pence



Looking ahead, the company expects the consumer environment to remain challenging, however it remains confident in strategy and ability to execute plans.



