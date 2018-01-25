BIMobject AB: BIMobject AB: BIMobject releases major update to its content creation solution BIMscript

BIMobject launches significant updates to BIMscript, a solution for creating digital building products. The updates offer a new level of flexibility and features that open up the solution for advanced product configuration for more product categories, including a larger scope of products with complex parametrics, as well as the entire sector of windows and doors.

BIMobject's solution BIMscript lets users create their own digital building products, also referred to as BIM objects. Users can generate parametric, native BIM objects in a number of commonly used formats for industry-leading BIM applications such as Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, 3DS, Graphisoft ARCHICAD, and Trimble SketchUp, as well as AR and VR formats. These BIM objects are then hosted on the platform BIMobject Cloud, which serves as a Single Source of Truth for its over 650,000 professional registered users and more than 1,000 represented brands.

Compared to previous versions of the solution, the updated features vastly increase the number of product categories that can be created. These now include windows, doors, and customisable products. The user can define the desired parameters freely, instead of having to choose between a limited number of preset options as was the case in the earlier version.

"BIMscript is now a stable scripting language with thousands of developed BIM objects under its belt. The new updates practically remove the few remaining limits to what can be scripted. Define any building component you like and receive full support for all market standards throughout the BIM process", says Emil Augustsson, Product Evangelist at BIMobject.

The only restrictions to the user's freely defined object values are the manufacturing options for the actual product. These custom parameters can be applied further in several intelligent processes to calculate, adapt, and create BIM objects based on the initially given information. The processes enrich the user's workflow both through significant savings in time spent, and through the additional possibilities.

"Higher productivity is just the beginning. It's a quantum leap in smart content development and gives vital structure and consistency to BIM objects from a Single Source of Truth. I can't wait to see the large community of BIMscript developers explore new markets," says Emil Augustsson.

The new features benefit doors and windows manufacturers in particular by giving them the tools to turn their products into parametric BIM objects, which is an option that previously did not exist in the solution. The updated version of BIMscript remains free of charge to accredited BIMscript developers.

BIMscript automatically creates multiple parametric BIM formats and several static formats from a single source of development. This speeds up the development of multiple formats by 400% compared to traditional methods. The solution furthermore removes the need for multiple CAD/3D/BIM software purchases for development, as well as the need for expert knowledge in several systems, as the creation of native formats is carried out by the BIMobject Cloud. Instant hosting, publishing, maintenance, and version handling make development processes secure and controllable.

BIMscript is future-proof when new versions of BIM formats are published by software providers, since the BIMobject Cloud can regenerate BIMscript as a batch process. For static file formats created with BIMscript, such as IFC, DWG, 3DS, and OBJ, BIMobject also provides a 3D-configurator. Users can configure the object in the BIMobject Cloud and then download the resulting version of the product.

For further information on BIMscript, please click on the following link: http://bimscript.bimobject.com/ (http://bimscript.bimobject.com/)

For more information, please contact:

Louise Otto - Press contact

Tel: +46 40 - 685 29 00

E-mail: press@bimobject.com (mailto:press@bimobject.com)

About BIMobject

BIMobject is a Swedish technology company with a global presence operating at the forefront of digitalising the building industry. BIMobject provides a cloud-based platform and powerful technology to make digital product information available for Building Information Modelling (BIM), allowing its use early in the building process for visualisation, specification, and analysis. The platform collects valuable data that streamlines the construction industry throughout the product lifecycle. More intelligent design and construction lead to better product selections, reduced waste, and more efficient logistics during the building process. At the same time, property management benefits from higher quality, improved use of energy, and lower operating costs.



Today, BIMobject operates in a number of markets and has a global growth strategy. The company's offerings include development, hosting, management, and publishing of digital versions of manufacturer products: BIM objects. Its customers are building and interior product manufacturers who market their products via the BIMobject Cloud. The user base consists primarily of architects, designers, and engineers, who access the BIMobject Cloud through CAD/BIM-applications, apps, and web services. The BIM objects are integrated into a detailed model of the building, which increases the chance that the real products will be selected for purchase.

BIMobject is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North with the ticker symbol BIM.

Certified Adviser: Sedermera Fondkommission

bimobject.com (http://bimobject.com/)

This is an English version of an original Swedish press release communicated by BIMobject AB. In case of interpretation issues or possible differences between the different versions, the Swedish version shall apply.

BIMobject releases major update to content creation solution BIMscript (http://hugin.info/158772/R/2163675/832369.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BIMobject AB via Globenewswire

