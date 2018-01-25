

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greene King plc (GNK.L), in its trading statement for the 37 weeks to 14 January 2018, said that Pub Company like-for-like or LFL sales were down 1.4 percent. Drink and room LFL sales were ahead of last year, while food LFL sales remained behind last year.



The company noted that Pub Partners LFL net profit for the first 36 weeks of the year edged up 0.2 percent, while Brewing & Brands own-brewed volume declined 0.9 percent for the first 37 weeks, against a weak ale market that was down 3.0 percent.



Over the Christmas period, Pub Company LFL sales growth was 1.6 percent for the two weeks covering Christmas and New Year's Eve, in line with the market and against a strong period last year. Excluding the snow impact, LFL sales would have been up 3.4 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to deliver targeted cost savings of 40 million pounds to 45 million pounds this year, and its brand optimisation programme continues to deliver returns of 25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX