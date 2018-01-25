

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), the wealth management group, reported that its Gross inflows for the fourth-quarter exceeded 4 billion pounds taking full year inflows to 14.6 billion pounds, growth of 29%.



The continued strong and improving retention of client funds provided for net inflows of over 2.8 billion pounds in the quarter and 9.5 billion pounds for the twelve months, growth of 40%. This result, together with positive investment returns, increased funds under management by 15.4 billion pounds to 90.7 billion pounds, growth of 20%.



Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said, 'Our continuing focus on achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients, through the provision of trusted financial advice and our distinctive investment management approach, gives us confidence that we will continue to grow our business, in line with our objectives, in 2018 and beyond.'



