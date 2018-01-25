sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,09 Euro		+0,29
+4,26 %
WKN: 872414 ISIN: GB0009457366 Ticker-Symbol: DGW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC7,09+4,26 %