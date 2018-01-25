

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported that its revenue increased 2% on an underlying basis in the first three months of fiscal 2018. On a pro forma reported basis, Group revenue declined 6%. The Group reported first-quarter Business to Business (B2B) underlying revenue growth of 4%. For Consumer (dmg media), underlying revenue declined 1%.



Net debt at 31 December 2017 was 529 million pounds compared to 464 million pounds at 30 September 2017, reflecting the usual seasonal outflows.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX