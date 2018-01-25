

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported copper production of 65.2 kt in the fourth quarter, compared to last year's 44.9 kt. This resulted in full-year output of 258.5 kt, an increase of 80 percent, compared to 143.5 Kt a year ago.



The Group attributed the growth in 2017 to the commencement and ramp up of copper production from the Aktogay sulphide concentrator and from Bozshakol.



Annual gold production reached 179 koz, up from last year's 128 koz, while silver production rose to 3,506 kt production from 3,284 kt a year ago.



Total ore extraction in 2017 rose by 32 percent to 64.8 million tonnes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX