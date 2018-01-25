Partners with AKQA to launch artistic activation illustrating careers of the future

MiSK Foundation, the philanthropic foundation devoted to cultivating learning and leadership has partnered with AKQA to imagine tomorrow's careers during the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting. MiSK Global Forum will listen to high-profile panel discussions and create futuristic job roles, inspired by the panelists' vision, thoughts and opinions.

These futuristic careers will be conveyed as conceptual illustrations, by noted French artist Florian de Gesincourt, and displayed throughout Davos and on social media channels for all to see, share and comment.

Founded by H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the MiSK Foundation is a platform that brings young leaders together with global innovators. MiSK aims to prepare today's youth for tomorrow's jobs. The project is designed to bring these predicted careers to life and create a wider discussion during the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.

To see the Tomorrow's Jobs as they are created, follow @miskksa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About AKQA

AKQA is an innovation agency. Inspired by the imaginative application of art and science, we collaborate with our clients to create the future.

About MiSK:

MiSK Global Forum is the flagship global platform of the MiSK Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic foundation established by Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discover, develop and empower Saudi and Global youth to become active participants in the knowledge economy. The MiSK Global Forum is an ongoing platform that brings young leaders, creators and thinkers together with established global innovators to explore, experience and experiment with ways to meet the challenge of change. It held its second annual event in Riyadh in November 2017.

The MiSK Foundation specifically focuses on four key areas: education, creative and digital media, technology, and culture and arts. MiSK pursues this agenda both through its own programs, and through partnerships with local and global organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005094/en/

Contacts:

AKQA

Haley Hammerling, 973-747-4484

Haley.Hammerling@akqa.com