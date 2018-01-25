PSD2 and Open Banking Opens the Door for New Opportunities in Payments and Cash Management

Kyriba, the #1 global provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions, today announced a strategic channel sales partnership with DNB, Norway's largest financial services group, that will enhance future banking and financial transaction needs for DNB's more than 220,000 corporate clients.

"Kyriba offers a category leading, secure financial management platform, with important innovations in payments and risk management," said Anders Grevstad, EVP Category and Transaction Banking at DNB. "New government regulations such as PSD2 and Open Banking will drive an even stronger need for data protection and compliance that Kyriba is well suited to address. We will offer these services as part of our larger mission to serve our clients current and future needs."

The strategic partnership gives DNB a new suite of modern financial management tools that centralize payments, automate workflows and can detect and prevent payments fraud in real-time. These cloud-based services will help corporate clients compete in the market today and help them adapt to changing regulations.

"DNB is a leading financial services group in the Nordic region, and has an extensive global network that is aligned to Kyriba's," said Karthik Manimozhi, EVP Worldwide Indirect Sales at Kyriba. "We have invested in the security of our platform and added strong controls across the payments workflow to support the increasing demand for transparency and data protection. With a comprehensive financial suite at their fingertips, DNB's customers will be able to add real-time decision support and drive growth for their company."

To learn more about Kyriba, visit www.kyriba.com. For more information about DNB and the Kyriba partner offering, www.dnb.no.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is the #1 provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions. Kyriba empowers financial leaders and their teams with award-winning solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain finance. Kyriba delivers a highly secure, 100% SaaS enterprise platform, superior bank connectivity and a seamlessly integrated solution set for tackling today's most complex financial challenges. More than 1,800 companies, including many of the world's largest organizations, rely on Kyriba to streamline key processes, protect against loss from fraud and cybercrime, and accelerate growth opportunities through improved decision support. Kyriba is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Diego, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

To learn more about Kyriba PartnerSURGE or join our partner program, contact us at treasury@kyriba.com.

About DNB

DNB ASA is Norway's largest financial services group with total combined assets of more than NOK 1.9 trillion and a market capitalization NOK 261 billion as per 30. November 2017. The group's activities are primarily focused on Norway; however, it is the leading shipping bank in the world and a major international player in the energy and seafood sector. It has an international network of 19 branches and representative offices, including Helsinki (Finland), Copenhagen (Denmark), Hamburg (Germany), Luxembourg, London (United Kingdom), New York (United States), Houston (United States), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Santiago (Chile), Shanghai (China) and Singapore. The company also has multiple offices in Sweden. www.dnb.no

