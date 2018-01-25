Broadridge Launches Innovative Repo Electronic Trading Solution

LONDON andLAKE SUCCESS, New York, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced the launch of its new Repo Order Quote (ROQ) solution, a multi-market aggregation and execution tool for repo markets. The solution is now in use with a major European bank. ROQ allows repo traders to view liquidity and pricing across multiple electronic marketplaces. The system enables traders to see demand and availability for each term, security, or basket of general collateral securities and also provides the ability to quote and execute on an aggregate basis. ROQ provides traders a competitive advantage by helping them implement their trading strategies more effectively via real time inventory optimization and revenue analysis tools.

"The Repo Order Quote solution is a great example of Broadridge bringing real technology-led enhancements to capital markets clients, helping them get ahead of today's challenges and capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities," said Jerry Friedhoff, head of Broadridge's securities finance and collateral management business. "ROQ also enables repo desks to automate their trading activities via our unique combination of algorithmic execution and global inventory."

ROQ is a powerful new addition to Broadridge's existing Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) solutions, making trading easier and more profitable for capital markets clients. It can be used as part of Broadridge's integrated SFCM suite or interfaced with any major securities finance trading or inventory system.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), the $4 billion global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

