Airbiquity OTAmatic Named 2017 New Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity, a global leader in connected vehicle services, has received a Business Intelligence Group BIG Award for Business in the 2017 New Product of the Year category for its OTAmaticTM over-the-air (OTA) software and data management solution. Business Intelligence Group's Big Award for Business program was launched in 2012 to reward companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries with innovative solutions and business performance.

Airbiquity OTAmatic allows automakers and suppliers to efficiently plan and execute software update and data campaigns - at scale - with highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, fully customizable consumer communications, and solution deployment flexibility. In addition to the features announced in early 2017, OTAmatic now includes:

Edge Data Analytics Framework: OTAmatic supports upgradable analytic modules from data analytics providers, and the anonymization and normalization of vehicle data for automaker and third-party value generation.

OTAmatic supports upgradable analytic modules from data analytics providers, and the anonymization and normalization of vehicle data for automaker and third-party value generation. Consumer Purchasing: OTAmatic on-demand software updates enable consumer purchase of new features and services post-vehicle sale, and customizable consumer interactions via infotainment system and smartphone applications.

OTAmatic on-demand software updates enable consumer purchase of new features and services post-vehicle sale, and customizable consumer interactions via infotainment system and smartphone applications. "Defense In-Depth" Security: OTAmatic's end-to-end security approach spansconfidentiality, integrity, authenticity, and availability leveraging standards-based certification, authentication, encryption, and the compromise-resilient Uptanesoftware update security system for automotive (initiated and funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security).

Through the use of OTAmatic, automakers and tier 1 suppliers can secure significant benefits such as reduced software related recall expenses, faster recall compliance times, improved cybersecurity response, and the ability to deliver vehicle performance and feature enhancements post-consumer purchase.

"As the marketplace for connected vehicles continues to grow at a rapid pace, the automotive industry's demand for a solution that enables vehicles to efficiently and securely receive OTA software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data has heightened," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity."Our team dedicated itself to building a best-in-class product for the automotive industry and we're honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for what we've accomplished with OTAmatic."

"Our winners this year show how the level of creativity, sheer persistence, and innovation drives business results," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nomination Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud of all of the winners and finalists. This is truly a special group."

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity atwww.airbiquity.comor join the conversation@airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

