FOSTER CITY, Calif., 2018-01-25 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today highlighted its ongoing commitment to helping businesses of all sizes understand how in-memory computing can help them address the speed and scalability requirements of modern, data-intensive applications.



"The demand for information about in-memory computing continues to soar as more enterprises recognize their need for real-time performance as they create or scale out applications related to digital transformation, omnichannel marketing and regulatory compliance initiatives," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing at GridGain. "Our in-memory computing experts enjoy sharing their practical knowledge about how to apply distributed in-memory computing technology to a range of data-intensive use cases."



To start the year, GridGain Founder and CTO Nikita Ivanov spoke at Persistent Memory Summit 2018, where he served as a panelist on "Hype to Reality, a Panel Discussion with Leaders of Real World Persistent Memory Applications."



Over the coming months, GridGain will host or participate in the following conferences, webinars and meetups:



Webinars



-- GridGain Webinar: Ignite the Fire in Your SQL App, January 31, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will provide proven best practices for increasing performance of existing or new SQL-based applications up to 1,000x, scaling to millions of transactions per second and handling petabytes of data by adding Apache Ignite. -- GridGain Webinar: Redis Replaced: Why Companies Now Choose Apache Ignite to Improve Application Speed and Scale, February 20, 2018 - GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will explain why HomeAway and other companies are moving away from traditional caches like Redis and choosing Apache Ignite and the enterprise-ready version of Apache Ignite from GridGain to handle their in-memory computing needs.



Workshops



-- Workshop: In-Memory Computing Essentials for Data Scientists, February 15, 2018 - In this hands-on workshop by GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri, attendees will be introduced to the fundamental capabilities of in-memory computing platforms that boost highly-loaded applications, research projects, risk analysis and fraud detection tasks by storing and processing massive amounts of data in memory and on disk across a cluster of machines. -- Amsterdam Java User Group, March 8, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will lead a workshop titled, "In-Memory Computing Essentials for Java Developers."



Conferences



-- DeveloperWeek 2018 - February 3-7, 2018 - On Wednesday, February 7, GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "Apache Ignite Service Grid: Foundation of Your Microservices-Based Solution."



Meetups



-- In-Memory in Manhattan! January 25, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Building Consistent and Highly Available Distributed Systems with Apache Ignite and GridGain." -- Los Angeles Kubernetes Meetup, January 31, 2018 - GridGain Solution Architect Dani Traphagen will present "Deploy like a Boss: Using Kubernetes and Apache Ignite!" -- Big Data Application Meetup, January 31, 2018 - GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "Apache Spark and Apache Ignite: Where Fast Data Meets the IoT." -- The New York City Java Meetup Group, January 31, 2018 - GridGain Senior Solutions Architect Fotios Filacouris will present "Java and In-Memory Computing: Apache Ignite." -- London In-Memory Computing Meetup, February 7, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Building Consistent and Highly Available Distributed Systems with Apache Ignite and GridGain." -- The Boston MySQL Meetup Group, February 12, 2018 - GridGain Senior Solutions Architect Fotios Filacouris will present "Turbocharge your MySQL Queries In-Memory with Apache Ignite." -- The Boston Java Meetup Group, February 13, 2018 - GridGain Senior Solutions Architect Fotios Filacouris will present "Java and In-Memory Computing: Apache Ignite." -- Symbion IoT Meetup, February 14, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Apache Ignite: The In-Memory Hammer in Your Data Science Toolkit." -- Sydney Cassandra Users, February 13, 2018 - Rachel Pedreschi, GridGain's Principal Solutions Architect, will present "Ignite your Cassandra Love Story: Caching Cassandra with Apache Ignite." -- San Francisco Kubernetes Meetup, February 15, 2010 - GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "Distributed Database DevOps Dilemmas? Kubernetes to the Rescue!" -- Berlin Kubernetes Meetup, February 21, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Distributed Database DevOps Dilemmas? Kubernetes to the Rescue!" -- Big Data, Berlin, February 22, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Apache Ignite: The In-Memory Hammer in Your Data Science Toolkit." -- Amsterdam Java User Group, March 7, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Catch An Intro to the Java-Powered Apache Ignite - Memory-Centric Distributed Platform."



