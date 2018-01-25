2018-01-25T08:00:39Z



Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XLIT Ended on: 2018-01-25T07:06:35Z Ongoing: False Comments: The trading is resumed based on the information received from Nasdaq CSD SE on the changed nominal value and the number of shares.



Issuer: INVL Baltic Real Estate, LEI: 529900GSTEOHKA0R1M59 Instrument: INR1L LT0000127151



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660758