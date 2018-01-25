

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) reported that its like-for-like sales for the 52 weeks ended 31 December 2017 were down 3.0%, with total sales decreasing by 1.8%. The Group expects to deliver an adjusted profit before tax outcome for the 2017 full year in line with current market expectations.



Andy McCue, CEO, said: 'In 2017, we made solid progress against our strategic initiatives, resulting in improved volume momentum in our Leisure business, a lower cost base and a more focused growth plan. While the market has softened, we continue to benefit from strong cash generation and a healthy balance sheet.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX