FTSE 250 merchant bank Close Brothers reported a rise in its loan book on Thursday and said it remained well placed for the full 2018 financial year. In the an update for the five months to 31 December 2017, the company said its loan book was up 2.6%, while year-on-year it gained 7.3% to £7.1bn, driven by the premium and property finance businesses. In Motor and Asset Finance the environment remains competitive and Close said it continues to focus on maintaining its underwriting and pricing ...

