African-focussed base and precious metals group Cradle Arc had its shares listed on AIM under its new name following the reverse takeover of Botswana's Mowana copper mine. Cradle Arc, formerly known as Alecto Minerals, was refinanced through a convertible loan of £3.25m issued before the re-listing and a £2.4m placing, implying a £20.1m market cap for the restructured group. Kevin van Wouw, Cradle's new chief executive and owner of Mowana, and its approximate inferred mineral resource of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...