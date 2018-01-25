

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITE Group PLC (ITE.L) Thursday said its first-quarter performance was in line with management expectations. Revenue for the three month period to December 31, 2017 was 40.7 million pounds, higher than 35.0 million pounds last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues for the quarter are 5% higher than the comparative period.



In its trading update, the company said the early benefits of the Transformation & Growth or TAG programme continue to be felt with forward bookings up double digit on a like-for-like basis into 2018.



The increase in revenues is largely due to the Breakbulk North America event not taking place in the comparative period due to event timing, the first-time impact of two events from our prior year acquisition of Gehua in China, and this being the stronger biennial quarter.



The company said it continues to benefit from the earlier cash collections following onsite rebooking initiative.



The three year TAG Programme, announced in May 2017, is progressing according to plan.



Further, the company said that as at January 19, it had booked about 113 million pounds of revenue for the 2018 financial year, compared to 99 million pounds as of January 20, 2017. This represents about 70% of market expectations for the full year.



On a like-for-like basis, these revenues are 16% ahead of this time last year and on a volume basis are 7% ahead reflecting the impact of earlier bookings and ITE's focus on core events following the launch of the early TAG initiatives, the company said.



