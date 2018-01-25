

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Thursday, January 25, 2018.



Diversified industrial goods maker 3M Co. (MMM) is due to release its Q4 financial results before the bell today. The company believes it is well positioned for 2018 and will deliver another strong results in 2018 by prioritizing its highest growth markets, products and applications.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $7.3 bln * Net income - $1.2 bln * EPS - $1.88



FY Guidance:



* 3M now sees FY17 organic growth of 4% - 5% versus prior target of 3% - 5%. * Now expects FY17 EPS of $9.00 - $9.10, up 10% - 12% Y-o-Y, versus prior forecast of $8.80 - $9.05.



* Projects FY18 organic growth of 3% - 5% * Expects FY18 EPS of $9.60 - $10.00, up 6% - 10% y-o-y.



**



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) plans to release its Q4 financial results before the bell today, with analysts estimating earnings of $0.92 per share on revenue of $10.56 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Total ops. Revenues - $9.8 bln * GAAP net income - $289 mln * EPS - $0.56 * Adj. Net income - $475 mln * Adj. EPS - $1.48.



Q4 Guidance:



The company expects its Q4 Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile or TRASM to increase about 2.5% - 4.5% year-over-year, which reflects continued improvement in demand for both business and leisure travel. The company also expects its Q4 pre-tax margin, excl. special items, to be between 4.5% and 6.5%.



**



Celgene Corp. (CELG) is due to report its Q4 results before the bell today, with analysts estimating earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $3.47 billion.



Preliminary Q4:



* Q4 total revenue - $3.48 bln, up 17% y-o-y. * Q4 adj. EPS - $2.00, up 24% y-o-y. * Q4 GAAP results of loss $0.09/Shr - profit $0.46/Shr, 65% y-o-y decrease based on mid-point of the range.



Year-Ago Q4 Numbers:



* Total revenue - $2.98 bln * GAAP net income - $429 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.53 * Adj. Net income - $1.29 bln * Adj. EPS - $1.61.



Preliminary FY17:



* FY17 total revenue - $13.0 bln, up 16% y-o-y; Consensus - $12.98 bln. * GAAP EPS - $3.64 - $4.19, up 57% y-o-y. * Adj. EPS - $7.44, up 25% y-o-y; Consensus - $7.38/Shr.



Strong Volume-Driven Growth Expected In 2018:



*Now expects FY18 GAAP EPS of $6.58 - $6.95. * Now expects FY18 adj. EPS to be $8.70 - $8.90, up 18% y-o-y; Consensus - $8.64/Shr. * Now projects total revenue of $14.4 bln - $14.8 bln, growth of 12% y-o-y; Consensus - $14.82 bln. * REVLIMID net sales - $9.4 bln * POMALYST net sales - $1.9 bln * OTEZLA net sales - $1.5 bln * ABRAXANE net sales - $1 bln * Adj. Opt. Margin - about 60%



'2017 was a strong year for Celgene as we delivered excellent top- and bottom-line growth and achieved critical milestones across our hematology, oncology, inflammation and immunology franchises,' said Mark Alles, Chief Executive Officer of Celgene. 'We are executing on a strategy to achieve our 2020 targets, accelerate portfolio diversification and expand our pipeline of innovative therapies.'



The company reaffirmed its 2020 revenue target range of $19 billion - $20 billion, a 14.5% compounded annual growth rate, and still expects its 2020 adjusted earnings per share target to be greater than $12.50 per share, about 20% compounded growth.



Most recently, Celgene agreed to acquire Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) for $87 per share in cash, or a total of about $9 billion, net of cash and marketable securities acquired and Juno shares already owned by Celgene.



**



Intel Corp. (INTC) is slated to release its Q4 results after the bell today. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter.



Q4 Outlook:



* Revenue - $16.3 bln, up 3% y-o-y, excl. McAfee. * GAAP EPS - $0.80. * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.86, driven by operating margin expansion and higher revenue.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $16.4 bln. * GAAP net income - $3.6 bln. * GAAP EPS - $0.73. * Non-GAAP net income - $3.9 bln. * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.79.



Raises FY Guidance:



* Hikes FY revenue target by $700 mln to $62 bln; Consensus - $62.05 bln. * Raises FY GAAP EPS outlook by $0.27 to $2.93 * Increases FY non-GAAP EPS by $0.25 to $3.25; Consensus - $3.25/Shr.



**



When Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) report its Q1 financial results today after the bell, Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter. The timing impact of the strategic actions, operational savings in the U.S. business and buybacks are likely to boost EPS each quarter in 2018.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net revenues - $5.7 bln * GAAP net income - $751.8 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.51 * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.52



FY18 Guidance:



* Non-GAAP EPS growth of 12% - 13%, or $2.30 - $2.33; Consensus - $2.39/Shr.



Updated Long Term Financial Targets:



* Annual global comparable store sales growth of 3% - 5% * Annual consolidated net revenue growth in the high single digits * Annual earnings per share growth of 12% or greater * Annual ROIC of 25% or greater.



**



JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), Avnet Inc. (AVT), Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Celanese Corp. (CE), Digi International Inc. (DGII), McCormick & Company Inc. (MKC), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), Praxair Inc. (PX), Raytheon Co. (RTN), and Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) are also lined to release their financial results today, January 25, 2018.



