

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) said that it is confident of delivering an increase in profit in the first half, and remain well positioned for the full 2018 financial year. The company noted that after ten years as Group Finance Director, Jonathan Howell has informed the Board of his decision to leave the company to pursue the next stage of his career.



Jonathan will remain in his role as Group Finance Director and a member of the Group Executive Committee and Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting in November 2018. The Board will now commence a formal search for his successor involving both internal and external candidates.



Close Brothers noted that its performance since the start of the financial year has remained good, with all three divisions ahead of expectations.



The Banking division has continued to generate strong returns and profit growth in the five months to 31 December 2017, with a stable net interest margin. Bad debts remained low and the underlying credit performance was consistent with the last financial year.



The loan book was up 2.6% over the period and 7.3% year on year at 7.1 billion pounds. Growth was driven by the Premium and Property Finance businesses. In Motor and Asset Finance, where the environment remains competitive, we continue to focus on maintaining underwriting and pricing discipline.



Winterflood continued its good performance with trading activity remaining high.



Asset Management also performed well, delivering strong net inflows and benefiting from rising markets. Managed assets increased 8.2% in the period to 9.6 billion pounds and total client assets grew to 11.7 billion pounds.



