LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) announced its Aerospace Division has won a new contract with Airbus as a Detail Part Partner. The contract, which will be worth approximately $40 million, will commence in 2018 and is expected to be in full production by 2019.



The scope of the contract is to provide medium-to-complex machine details and sub-assemblies to Airbus and its partner company STELIA Aerospace, on multiple programmes including A320, A330 and ATR.



