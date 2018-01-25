

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Thursday on renewed worries over Donald Trump's America First policies and other protectionist measures like tax cuts.



Comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that he welcomed a weaker currency also added to investor worries over the Trump administration's protectionist stance.



Chinese shares fell from two-year highs as investors booked some profits after recent strong gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.31 percent to snap a seven-session winning streak, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.93 percent at 32,652 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell to their lowest level in nearly two weeks after U.S. treasury secretary hailed a 'weak dollar' at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



The Nikkei average ended 271.29 points or 1.13 percent lower at 23,669.49, the lowest level since Jan. 12. The broader Topix index closed 0.88 percent lower at 1,884.56.



A stronger yen hurt exporters, with Canon, Honda Motor, Panasonic and Sony falling 1-4 percent. Chip-making equipment manufacturer Advantest declined 2.5 percent while oil major Japan Petroleum rallied 2 percent.



Australian shares finished marginally lower, dragged down by banks and industrial stocks on growing concerns of a global trade spat following trade action by the U.S. against China and South Korea. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 4.70 points to end at 6,050 ahead of Friday's national holiday.



Banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac ended down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent while toll road operator Transurban Group lost over 1 percent.



Higher iron ore and base metal prices helped lift miners, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rising between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent.



Gold miners Newcrest, Northern Star and Evolution jumped 2-4 percent after gold prices surged overnight to their highest level in a year.



South Korea's Kospi average surged nearly 1 percent to a record high even as data showed the country's GDP contracted in the final three months of 2017.



GDP fell 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Bank of Korea said - missing forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 1.5 percent jump in the previous three months.



New Zealand shares closed higher despite weak cues from regional markets. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index rose 45.69 points or 0.55 percent to 8,369.78, with A2 Milk, Vector and Pushpay Holdings rising 2-3 percent. Oceana Healthcare slumped 5.6 percent despite the company nearly doubling its first-half profit.



Consumer prices in New Zealand expanded 0.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said today. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and down from 0.5 percent in the three months prior.



Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 1.1 percent and benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were down between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent while the Taiwan Weighted was marginally higher.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as a decline in technology stocks and disappointing housing data offset better-than-expected quarterly results from the likes of Abbott Laboratories, United Technologies and Comcast.



The Dow rose 0.2 percent to reach a fresh record closing high while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent.



