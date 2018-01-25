Holiday Home Horror? Time to Share your Story with the ECC!

MALAGA, Spain, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New rulings by the Spanish Supreme Court could finally provide a way out for thousands of British investors trapped in nightmare timeshare contracts

Tough new Spanish rules making illegal timeshare contracts null and void are set to help many frustrated Brits escape from their holiday home hell - and receive large compensation payouts into the bargain.

With better awareness and new transparency surrounding PPI and other controversial payment schemes, consumers are becoming more adept at spotting dodgy deals and scams. But with many timeshare contracts stretching back for decades, and written in foreign languages with unfamiliar legal clauses, just trying to understand your rights is a minefield.

The European Claims Centre (ECC) has been working with clients at home and abroad, and has already helped many people who were wrongly told their contracts were to be renewed "in perpetuity" and could not be broken.

Now they are eager to hear from timeshare owners who believe they have been mis-sold packages anywhere in Europe - but especially in Spain, where it is felt the new legislation is long overdue.

"This is great news for the thousands of Brits who have bought timeshare in Spain," said ECC chief executive Andrew Cooper. "Many don't even realise they are able to claim or are due compensation and just don't know where to start."

It is hoped the Spanish law-change will lead to greater transparency and a fair deal for timeshare owners everywhere.

The ECC also helped UK couple Chris and Lin Matthews, who were locked into a timeshare holiday agreement in Norfolk for nearly a decade after trying to exit the scheme in 2008. They were told their contract was "in perpetuity", meaning they were still liable for annual service fees and one-off charges despite never using the property.

Working with specialist London law firm Pinder Reaux, the ECC managed to free them from the contract after pursuing the case through the High Court.

"We're just so relieved to be free of the stress and worry of this," said Lin. "We didn't want the burden being put on to the kids and grandkids. If our story helps someone else then some good will have come from it."

If you have been mis-sold a timeshare, or if you think your contract might be illegal, visit http://www.europeanclaimscentre.com to start your claim.