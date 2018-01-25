Valmet: Valmet to supply a multifuel boiler and a flue gas treatment plant to Oulun Energia's biopower plant in Laanila

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a multifuel boiler and a flue gas treatment plant to Oulun Energia's power plant in Laanila. The boiler with its auxiliary equipment will replace the Toppila power plant unit I, which will no longer meet the environmental requirements of the 2020's and will be removed from production. The new biopower plant will support Oulun Energia's objective of carbon neutrality, for which the company will gradually decrease the use of peat and eventually remove it from its assortment of fuels in the 2040's.

The orders will be included in Valmet's orders received for the first quarter of 2018. The total value of the orders is around EUR 70 million.

The biopower plant will produce 75 MW of electricity and 175 MW th of district heat; potentially also process steam for industrial needs.

"The biopower plant will produce both electricity and heat through the cogeneration method. It is the best option in terms of overall economic efficiency for securing the heating of homes and buildings in Oulu for a long time into the future," says Juhani Järvelä, Managing Director of Oulun Energia.

Information on Valmet's delivery

The CYMIC circulating fluidized bed boiler included in Valmet's delivery will use biomass, peat and solid recovered fuel as its primary fuels. The boiler can also efficiently burn biomass alone. The boiler generates 80 kg/s of high-pressure steam at a pressure of 120 bar and a temperature of 540°C. Its steam-generating capacity is 195 MW th . The steam parameters can be changed in the future, depending on the quality and share of recovered fuel to be burned.

The flue gas cleaning system included in the delivery will enable fulfilling the tightening emission standards. In addition to cleaning, the flue gas treatment plant includes a flue gas condenser that can generate 55 MW th of district heat. From the produced condensate, water is purified for the use of the power plant, as well as for additional water for the district heating system.

"We are very happy to have been selected as a technology partner for Oulun Energia. This is also an important agreement for Valmet in climate change mitigation. We are actively developing technologies that offer the possibility to use renewable fuels and improve fuel efficiency. The flue gas treatment plant will increase the energy efficiency and district heating capacity of the power plant, as well as decrease its emissions," says Kai Janhunen, Vice President of Valmet's Energy business unit.

Valmet delivered the Toppila I boiler, which has been in operation since 1977 and is now to be removed from production use. The boiler used pulverized fuel firing technology for peat, and was converted to fluidized bed technology in 1996.

Information about the customer, Oulun Energia Oy

Oulun Energia is a power company that provides energy services for homes, companies and the society. The operations include the whole energy field value chain: the production of raw materials, power and heat generation, sales and distribution, and various services of the field, such as smart energy services, network management, contracting and maintenance. The Group employs nearly 400 professionals.

Illustration of Laanila biopower plant. (Picture: Oulun Energia / UKI Arkkitehdit)

