Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for Combined Heat and Power plant project in Finland

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 25 January 2018 at 11.00 (EET)

Oulun Energia Oy has awarded Pöyry with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management services for the new Laanila Bio Power Plant project in Oulu, Finland. The assignment includes project management, basic and detail engineering and procurement services.

The construction of the new power plant will be completed in late 2020 and once in operation it will replace Toppila 1 unit. Capacity of the plant will be around 70 MW electricity and around 175 MW district heat with an option to supply steam to clients in the Laanila industrial area. The plant uses forest based biofuels, peat and solid recovered fuel (SRF) as fuels.

"Pöyry is delighted to support Oulun Energia Oy with this important project done by the municipal energy company recently. This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as the world leader in energy efficient thermal power and Pöyry's first ranking in the energy sector in Finland", says Ilkka Heikkilä, Pöyry's Regional Director for Thermal Power.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2018.

Further information:

Ilkka Heikkilä

Regional Director, Thermal Power, Nordics

Pöyry

Tel. +358 10 33 24268

Did you know? Pöyry has had substantial involvement in the design and construction of 60,000 MW of thermal power projects all over the world.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

