Amid an ongoing takeover bid from 21st Century Fox, Sky reported a 5% increase in like-for-like revenue in its first half on Thursday, to £6.7bn. The FTSE 100 company said established business EBITDA was ahead 15% in the six months to 31 December, to £1.2bn, while there was a 10% increase in EBITDA overall to £1.1bn, Earnings per share advanced 11% to 31.3p, the board confirmed. Sky said it added 365,000 new customers in the period to bring its total numbers to 22.9 million, while two million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...