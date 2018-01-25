sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,002 Euro		+0,018
+0,60 %
WKN: A0JDNW ISIN: GB00B0YG1K06 Ticker-Symbol: R2K 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,09
3,144
13:19
3,088
3,142
13:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC3,002+0,60 %