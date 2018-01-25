Guinness and Scotch whisky maker Diageo toasted stronger first half sales and profits but a decline in Asia Pacific and soft growth in North America meant growth was watered down somewhat. Reported net sales of £6.5bn in the six months ended 31 December were 1.7% higher than the same period the year before and in line with the average analyst forecast, while profit before tax was up 6.2% to £2.2bn. First-half organic volumes growth of 1.8% was only just short of City expectations of 1.9%, ...

