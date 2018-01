Hi tech manufacturer Senior said it had won a new $40m contract with Airbus to provide medium-to-complex machine details and sub-assemblies. The contract will start this year and move into full production by 2019. Senior will work on multiple Airbus aircraft programmes including A320, A330 and the ATR regional aircraft venture. The work will be take place in Malaysia and Thailand where costs are lower, Senior said. ...

