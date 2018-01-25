Countryside Properties said on Thursday that it had a "strong" first quarter and is trading in line with expectations for the full year, as it reported a 47% jump in total completions. In the 13 weeks to 31 December 2017, completions rose to 852 units from 581 in the same quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, the private forward order book came in at £242.9m versus £292.9m and net reservation rates were 0.70 compared to 0.73. In line with the group's strategic objectives, the private average selling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...