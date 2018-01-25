Thailand Board of Investment Secretary General Introduces SMART Visa

BANGKOK, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), detailed SMART Visa benefits in a TV interview with National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT World), the "Thailand Today" program. "SMART Visa", the new visa category is given to foreign experts, executives, investors, and startup entrepreneurs to work and invest in Thailand. To be launched on February 1st, 2018, SMART Visa will support investment in the 10 targeted industries as well as in facilitating the country's development towards its Thailand 4.0 goal.

Please click on the photo the full interview or visit: https://goo.gl/TRr2XA

Additional information on SMART Visa: https://goo.gl/f3s5Qc

