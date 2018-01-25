Silicone Additives Market Worth 1.70 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Silicone Additives Marketby Function (Defoamer, Rheology Modifier, Surfactants, Wetting and Dispersing Agents), Application (Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 1.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.70 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the Silicone Additives Market is primarily driven by the increasing use of silicone additives in plastics & coatings application. In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in demand for qualitative products in emerging economies are influencing the growth of the Silicone Additives Market. New product launches and agreements & joint ventures undertaken by key market players are further fueling market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse65 market data Tables and30 Figures spread through 116 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Silicone Additives Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/silicone-additives-market-106886265.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Plastics & composites: The largest application segment of the Silicone Additives Market

The plastics & composites segment is the largest application segment of the Silicone Additives Market. Silicones are used in the plastics industry as additives to improve the processing and surface properties of plastics as well as thermoplastic materials. Silicone additives help enhance the antifoaming, rheology modification, substrate wetting, and leveling properties of plastics and composites. These additives also help improve the quality and features of finished products. The plastics & composites segment accounts for a major share of the Silicone Additives Market. Silicone additives are often used to improve the wear or abrasion resistance property of products as well as to reduce noises generated by the motion of plastic parts. These characteristics are achieved by reducing the friction coefficient of materials with the use of silicone additives.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=106886265

Defoamers: The largest function segment of the Silicone Additives Market

The defoamers segment is the largest function segment of the Silicone Additives Market. Defoamers are chemical additives that are used in various applications, such as paints & coatings and food & beverages. They prevent the formation of foam during pigment milling, paint manufacturing, and plastic & composite manufacturing processes, and avoid any resultant defects that might occur due to an air void. The increasing demand for qualitative coatings is driving the growth of the defoamers segment.

North America: The largest market for silicone additives in 2016

North America is the largest market for silicone additives; this region is considered to be a leading exporter of silicone additives. North America accounts for the largest share of the Silicone Additives Market, globally. The Silicone Additives Market in North America is projected to witness significant growth, owing to the increased demand for silicone additives in various applications, including plastics & composites, paints & coatings, paper & pulp, food & beverages, and chemical manufacturing. In addition, the expansion of the plastic manufacturing industry in North American countries is contributing to the growth of the Silicone Additives Market in this region.

Major players such as Dow Corning (US), Evonik (Germany), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Momentive Performance Materials (US), BYK Additives (Germany), and Elkem (Norway) have adopted key growth strategies such as expansions, agreements & collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their foothold in the Silicone Additives Market.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=106886265

Browse Related Reports

Ink Additives Market by Type (Rheology Modifiers, Slip/Rub Materials, Defoamers, Dispersants), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-Based), Process, Application (Packaging, Publishing, Commercial Printing), Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ink-additives-market-156703804.html



Coating Additives Market by Function (Rheology Modifiers, Dispersing, Wetting Agent, Impact Modifier, Anti-Foaming), Application (Automotive, Architecture, Industrial), Formulation (Water, Solvent, Powder Based), and Types - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coating-additives-market-1268.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets