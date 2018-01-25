

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were slightly higher on Thursday as the dollar found some support at lower levels and investors looked ahead to the ECB meeting later in the day for clues to whether the central bank would continue stimulus measures at least through September.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.2 percent at 5,504 in opening deals after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



On a day of light economic news, survey data from market research group GfK showed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to strengthen in February on strong economic and income expectations.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose by 0.2 points to 11.0 in February. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.8.



