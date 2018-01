BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business confidence improved in January, reports said citing survey data from Ifo institute on Thursday.



The business confidence index rose to 117.6 in January from 117.2 in December. The expected score was 117.0.



The current conditions index came in at 127.7, which was above the forecast of 125.3. Meanwhile, at 108.4, the expectations index remained below consensus of 109.3.



