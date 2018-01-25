Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 25
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of
Guernsey with registered number 47161)
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Monthly Final Net Asset Values
The final month end net asset value per share ("NAV') of each of the under mentioned classes of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 31st December 2017 are:
|CLASS
|NAV
|MTD Performance
|YTD Performance
|SEDOL
|Sterling Shares
|GBP 19.21
|-0.2%
|18.1%
|B1YQ6R9
|USD Shares
|USD 20.25
|-0.1%
|18.9%
|B1YQ721
The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous final month end NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year.
The NAV figures stated in this announcement are based on unaudited valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd ("Master Fund').
This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com
Franczeska Hanford
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918
Email: FK26@ntrs.com