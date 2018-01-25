Venture Giant Officially Announces Name Change to Venture Giants

LONDON, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

London-based online angel investors network, Venture Giant (www.venturegiant.com) has changed its official name to Venture Giants (https://www.venturegiants.com) effective2nd January, 2018.

Venture Giants primarily role is to promote investment opportunities posted by small businesses and entrepreneurs to its network of vetted investors and high net worth individuals that are looking to invest in entrepreneurs across many sectors including property and technology. The transition to Venture Giants better reflects this change of strategy to address this growing demand.

Venture Giants has received over 3000 investor applications with a combined investment pool of £2.9bn that is looking to be invested in UK start-ups and entrepreneurs seeking small business funding. Over 20,000 entrepreneurs have registered to Venture Giants and the online platform continues to grow offering a much needed alternative for start-ups seeking funding from investors.

Farokh Engineer, the world renowned Cricketer, has endorsed Venture Giants as the best place in the UK for entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking funding to find investors for their business. Engineer stated that, "Venture Giants really is something very special," continuing to state that he was proud of Rishi Anand (Founder of Venture Giants) and the entire team for all of the work they had done for UK small businesses [through Venture Giants].

Farokh Engineer has been assisting Venture Giants promote its activities to high profile investors and the Asian community, attracting Asian wealth to the platform both from the UK and internationally. Engineer has stated that the service has turned many business dreams into reality and has been responsible for helping many entrepreneurs and small businesses in the UK raise millions of pounds by connecting them with investors.

Off the cricket field, Engineer himself has worked and represented high profile Global brands all of which has certainly taught Engineer a thing or two about being a successful philanthropist and an entrepreneur.

A full list of Venture Giant's registered Angel investors are available to view on the platform. Only sophisticated investors able to self-certify themselves as high net worth individuals are able to browse investment deals posted from entrepreneurs and business start-ups. Entrepreneurs looking to find the perfect investor for their business idea or Startup venture can submit a proposal to Venture Giants.