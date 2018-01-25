What you need to know:
There will be a technical service release in GCF production on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Service release has no customer impact, but system startup on Saturday will take place later than normally, estimated time being 12 CET.
Where can I find additional information?
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
