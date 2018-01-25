Netherlands saw the addition of new PV systems with a combined capacity of 853 MW last year, according to the "Nationaal Solar Trendrapport 2018" released by Good!/Solar Solutions.
If confirmed by official numbers, last year's results would represent a growth of 328 MW and 60% compared to 2016, which had been the country's record year in terms of solar energy development with around 525 MW of newly installed PV capacity. Good!/Solar Solutions said its numbers are based on data provided by the Dutch power distributors and solar installers.
With the addition of ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...