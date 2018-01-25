According to new numbers released by Good!/Solar Solutions, the Dutch solar market grew by 60% last year. PV currently covers approximately 2.2% of the country's power demand. Monocrystalline modules accounted for around 60% of last year's solar panel sales.

Netherlands saw the addition of new PV systems with a combined capacity of 853 MW last year, according to the "Nationaal Solar Trendrapport 2018" released by Good!/Solar Solutions.

If confirmed by official numbers, last year's results would represent a growth of 328 MW and 60% compared to 2016, which had been the country's record year in terms of solar energy development with around 525 MW of newly installed PV capacity. Good!/Solar Solutions said its numbers are based on data provided by the Dutch power distributors and solar installers.

With the addition of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...