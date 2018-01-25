Total sales at ASOS rose 30% in the four months to the end of December, as same-day delivery and the online fashion retailer's 'try before you buy' offers bore fruit. Sales jumped to £790.4m from £605.7m in the same period a year ago, with UK retail sales up 23% to £300.9m. In the US, sales rose 24% to £102.4m, while EU and Rest of World sales increased 42% and 34% to £235.2m and £151.9m, respectively. Active customer numbers were up 19% in the period, while the average basket value edged ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...