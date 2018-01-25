Engineering firm Renishaw said adjusted first half pre-tax profits rose to £62.3m from £36.1m as it targeted full year revenues of £605m. Six month revenue was up 17% to £279.5m, with underlying growth of 20% at constant exchange rates. Statutory pre-tax profit was £66.2m, compared with £25.3m a year earlier. Renishaw said it expected full year revenue and profit growth targeting the former in the range of £575m - £605m, adjusted profit before tax of £127m - £147m and statutory pre-tax ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...