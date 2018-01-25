Expecting growing market demand for Agfa's UNIQOAT backsheet, the manufacturer has partnered with Italian company Ferrbatt to bolster local industry supply and support.

Belgium-based Agfa Materials has developed a backsheet that consists of a single layer, which is markedly different to conventional multi-layer backsheets. The backsheet is an innovation that could well prove advantageous in the field, thanks to no inter-layer lamination, which reduces the delamination factor and high reflectivity, thus boosting module efficiency.

Since its launch in April 2017 at the SNEC Exhibition ...

