

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals fell to the lowest level in more than three years in December, data from UK Finance showed Thursday.



The number of mortgages approved in December totaled 36,115 compared to 39,007 in November. This was the lowest since April 2013, when approvals totaled 33,986.



Gross mortgage lending increased 1.2 percent annually to GBP 20.2 billion in December.



Credit card spending decreased slightly in December, with annual growth at 5.3 percent.



'December is traditionally a quieter month for mortgages, although the underlying trend of increased numbers of first time buyers, supported by government initiatives such as Help to Buy, continues,' Eric Leenders, Managing Director of Personal Finance at UK Finance said.



'Mortgage rates remain low, driven by a competitive market, so customers should shop around for the best deals,' Leenders said.



