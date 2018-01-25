HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Sophia Chong

HONG KONG, Jan 25, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 28th HKTDC Education & Careers Expo opens on 1 February and continues through 4 February at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Open to the public free of charge, the expo organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), provides a wealth of information on education and job opportunities.Featuring two major zones - Education Zone and Careers Zone - the four-day fair will host 870 organisations from 21 countries and regions, including educational institutions, consulting firms, professional associations, government departments, semi-government bodies and private enterprises.Career prospects in four highlighted industriesAt today's press conference (25 January), HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Sophia Chong said that the expo aims to offer visitors comprehensive information on further studies, continuous education and job opportunities as well as insights on human resources needs and prospects of popular and up-and-coming industries. "For employment opportunities, this year's expo features four career theme days, highlighting the employment trends of relevant industries: Arts & Culture, Banking & Finance, Civil & Public Services, and the ever-popular Electrical & Mechanical."Arts & Culture theme day (1 February) will feature a range of seminars on the job nature and requirements for careers related to culture, arts and museums. The theme day is supported by the Vocational Training Council (VTC), and first-time participants West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department will be recruiting onsite during the fair, offering positions such as Leisure Services Managers and Music Officers. The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority will introduce a six-month M+ internship programme for those looking to enter the museum industry. VTC graduates will present industry-collaboration projects that incorporate technology and STEM elements.At the Electrical & Mechanical theme day (2 February), the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group, comprising 19 institutions including the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, CLP, MTR and the Water Supplies Department, will set up an Electrical and Mechanical Exhibition Zone, featuring information on the latest developments in the local industry, as well as relevant training and job opportunities.As one of Hong Kong's four pillar industries, the finance industry attracts many fresh graduates. The Banking & Finance theme day (3 February) is co-organised by the HKTDC and Hong Kong Institute of Bankers. Seminars will focus on such topics as banker certification and the timely subject of financial technology known as Fintech. Working for the government is considered a secure career choice and a highly sought-after job. The Civil & Public Services theme day (4 February) will see representatives from government departments, the disciplined services, including the Hong Kong Fire Services Department, the Police Force, the Immigration Department, Correctional Services Department, Customs and Excise Department, along with the semi-government bodies Airport Authority and the HKTDC introduce different jobs and recruitment details.Close to 2,400 job vacancies on-the-spotThe Education & Careers Expo also offers on-site job recruitment by various government departments and private and public organisations, including the Police Force, Fire Services Department, Immigration Department, the Airport Authority, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, Centaline Property Agency Ltd and DKSH. Nearly 2,400 job opportunities, comprising summer jobs and internships, will be offered during the expo.The Youth Zone returns this year with information on further education and career planning for young people. Representatives from the Labour Department will introduce the Youth Employment and Training Programme, which is designed to support local youth employment, and provide information on various overseas employment and working holiday programmes.Global educational opportunitiesApart from local educational institutions, this year's education theme days will focus on the Chinese mainland (1 February), the United States (2 February), Europe (3 February) and Australia and New Zealand (4 February). Consultants from these markets will offer information on admission procedures, entry requirements and campus life in these destinations. Gathering various Consulate General (CG) offices and officially recognised bodies, the "International Exchange Village" will provide visitors with information and consultation services on studying and working abroad. Participating CG offices include Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iran, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Mexico, South Africa and Sweden.More than 100 on-site activities will be held during the expo this year. For educational seminars, veteran liberal studies teacher Hui Shing-yan will share tips on studying the subject and preparing for the HKDSE examination. With the International Baccalaureate Diploma Course (IB) becoming popular among local students, Elton Chau, General Manager, NTK Academic Group, will talk about the IB programme and help students plan their education.Other events include a seminar featuring Oscar Lee, Principal Anchor of NOW TV, and Karen Cheng, Medical PR Agency Consultant and former news anchor, who will share their experience in becoming news anchors. One of Hong Kong's most popular social media influencers, Teddy Head, will offer tips on becoming a professional YouTuber. Travel show personality Chris Leung, who obtained eight As in the HKCEE and was chosen to be among the three finalists for "the Best Job in the World" in Australia, will share how to turn one's passion into a career in the seminar "What's your dream life?". Date & Opening Hours- 1 February (Thursday) 10:30am-7pm, Arts & Culture, Chinese mainland- 2 February (Friday) 10:30am-7pm, Electrical & Mechanical, United States- 3 February (Saturday) 10:30am-7pm, Banking & Finance, Europe- 4 February (Sunday) 10:30am-6pm, Civil & Public Services, Australia and New ZealandFair website: hkeducationexpo.hktdc.comEvent Schedule: http://www.hktdc.com/HKTDC-Education-and-Careers-Expo/Event-Schedule.htmlPhoto Download: http://bit.ly/2DKv42w 