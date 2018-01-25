

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Thursday as the dollar continued to hover near multi-year lows and investors looked ahead to the ECB meeting later in the day for clues to whether the central bank would continue stimulus measures at least through September.



The European Central Bank is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The announcement is due at 7.45 am ET. ECB President Mario Draghi is set to hold the customary post-decision press conference at 8.30 am ET in Frankfurt.



In economic releases, survey data from market research group GfK showed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to strengthen in February on strong economic and income expectations.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose by 0.2 points to 11.0 in February. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.8.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down about 0.1 percent at 400.79 in late opening deals after declining half a percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.



Nordic bank Nordea fell over 4 percent after its fourth quarter operating profit failed to meet market expectations.



Clariant shares plunged 9 percent after SABIC bought a 25 percent stake in the Swiss specialty chemicals company.



Germany's Software AG tumbled 6 percent after its fourth-quarter net income declined 7 percent from last year.



Lender Close Brothers Group jumped over 5 percent in London on reporting a rise in first-half profit amid improving market conditions.



Broadcaster Sky Plc added 1 percent after reporting a 10 percent increase in half-year earnings.



Diageo also advanced 1 percent after reporting a 4.2 percent rise in organic net sales in the half-year ended December, beating forecasts.



