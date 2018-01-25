Collaboration aims to generate a panel of antibody candidates against a membrane protein target using AbCellera's antibody discovery platform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. announced today a new therapeutic antibody discovery collaboration with an undisclosed mid-cap public biopharmaceutical company. The project will take advantage of the unique capabilities of AbCellera's microfluidic screening platform, including high-throughput single B-cell selections using cell-based assays, and the ability to perform discovery from alternative species.

This agreement marks AbCellera's 25th partnered discovery program, including programs with five global pharmaceutical companies and six premier venture-backed and publicly-traded biotech firms. This project further exemplifies AbCellera's leading position in the discovery of antibodies against difficult membrane protein targets, and the versatility of its platform to isolate naturally-produced antibodies from alternative species.

Carl Hansen, founding CEO of AbCellera, commented: "This partnership exemplifies our philosophy of creating value by collaborating extensively with innovative biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world. We enable our partners with innovation and access to industry-leading discovery technology, allowing them to advance their programs quickly. We look forward to working with our newest partner and expect that success will lead to an expanded and mutually beneficial relationship."

In addition to research payments, under the agreement AbCellera is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $72 million on up to four approved products, as well as low- to mid-single-digit royalty payments on net product sales. Further terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a privately held company that engages in partnerships to discover and develop next-generation therapeutic antibodies. AbCellera's single-cell platform integrates end-to-end capabilities for therapeutic antibody discovery through a combination of technologies including proprietary immunizations, microfluidics, high-throughput imaging, genomics, computation, and laboratory automation. Ultra-deep screening of single B cells allows unprecedented access to natural immune responses, enabling rapid isolation of large and diverse panels of high-quality lead antibodies from any species, including humans.

www.abcellera.com

