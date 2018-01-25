QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/18 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX)(OTCQX: NMKEF)(FRANKFURT: N0T) is proud to announce it has been named to the 2018 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2017.

"This is our third year in a row ranking in the OTCQX Top 50 and we are very pleased with our consistent year over year share performance," commented Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium. "Having an active listing for our US shareholder base is an important part of market awareness strategy and we value our US shareholders."

Bourassa continued, "Once our project will be built, Nemaska Lithium will be the only vertically integrated lithium hard rock producer from mine to chemical plant in North America. As the lithium ion battery industry develops, we anticipate stronger regional buyer and supplier relationships. Currently a tonne of lithium can travel tens of thousands of miles for processing before it actually enters a battery and ultimately an electric vehicle. Nemaska Lithium will be well positioned as a North American supplier. Of course, we will continue to target Asian markets for near term growth opportunities."

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

On another note, Ms. Judy Baker declined to stand for re-election as director of Nemaska Lithium at the upcoming shareholders' meeting scheduled for February 16, 2018, and resigned last January 19. Directors and management of Nemaska Lithium are grateful toward Ms. Baker, wish to underline her remarkable contribution to the Corporation since October 2009 and wish her the very best in her future endeavours.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium's vision is to "Facilitate access to green energy through its products and processes, for the benefit of humanity". It intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, energy storage, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec, Canada, one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds nine issued patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate, in an eco-friendly fashion.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, the Corporation's expecting to become the only vertically integrated lithium hard rock producer in North America once its project is built, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release, such as, without limitation, the Corporation's overall assessment of the lithium market outlook.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) stronger regional buyer and supplier relationships in the lithium ion battery industry, (ii) the Corporation's future positioning as a North American supplier, (iii) the anticipated near term growth opportunities in the Asian markets, and (iv) generally, the above "About Nemaska Lithium" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook constitute 'forward-looking information' or 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that (i) the Corporation will be named to the OTCQX® Best 50 ranking next year and (ii) the forward-looking statements featured in this press release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated October 5, 2017 and the "Risk Exposure and Management" section of the Corporation's quarterly Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

